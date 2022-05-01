Everton vs. Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Werner starts, Lukaku back on bench

Arguably the biggest game of the day will take place at Goodison Park between Frank Lampard’s Everton and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Toffees are on the brink of relegation and with just six games left to play will know they desperately need as many points as they can get from their worryingly tough run-in.

Preparing to host Tuchel’s Blues, Lampard, who is set for a reunion with his former club, will have to put all emotions to the side if he is to take anything away from Sunday’s hugely important Premier League game.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo eyed by former club as Man United future cast into serious doubt

The Blues, on the hand, will come into this weekend’s game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Ralf Rangnick’s struggling Manchester United.

Although still likely to finish inside the league’s top four, Tuchel will still want to avoid any unnecessary slip-ups and will urge his side to pile the pressure on his managerial counterpart.

Ahead of the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m (UK time), both sides have named their starting 11s.

Everton:

Chelsea: