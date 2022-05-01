Arsenal urged to sign “workaholic” who can strengthen them in three positions

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has made it clear he would welcome the potential signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has shone during his time at the Etihad Stadium, though he remains a player who is somewhat surprisingly not guaranteed a starting place in Pep Guardiola’s side.

This has led to speculation that Arsenal could swoop for Jesus this summer, as per The Athletic, and there’s no doubt he’d get a lot more playing time at the Emirates Stadium due to their current shortage of quality up front.

Ex-Gunner Campbell also believes Jesus would offer great work rate and versatility to the team, giving Mikel Arteta another option on both flanks as well as through the middle.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell endorsed the potential signing of Jesus, though he also suggested one more attacking player to come in alongside him would be useful for the north London giants.

“The great thing about Jesus is that he can play on the left and the right as well as through the middle. He is a goal threat and a workaholic who knows how to win,” Campbell said.

“Mikel Arteta obviously knows him very well from his time at City.

“I still think Arsenal will need another striker as well as him though. We are short in that department.

“I think Jesus would be a really good signing though.”