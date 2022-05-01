Real Madrid interest may have turned Liverpool transfer target’s head

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the transfer of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry this summer.

It seems Los Blancos’ interest in the Germany international may also have turned the player’s head despite Bayern’s best efforts to get him to discuss a new contract at the Allianz Arena, according to Bild.

This certainly doesn’t sound too good for Bayern, but it might also mean a blow to Liverpool’s transfer plans, as they’ve also recently been linked with Gnabry by Goal.

The Reds don’t urgently need new faces in attack right now, but that might soon change if there isn’t any progress made on Mohamed Salah’s contract.

Salah is nearing the final year of his current deal at Anfield, as is Sadio Mane, and the club will want commitment from these key players soon, or else they might be tempted to move for someone like Gnabry as a replacement.

The former Arsenal youngster has come a long way since his previous spell in the Premier League, and he seems like his pace, skill and eye for goal could make him a perfect fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Real Madrid would also do well to sign Gnabry, however, after the lack of impact made by Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in recent times.