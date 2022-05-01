Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the side’s armband back in 2019, has revealed that he feels ‘ready’ to become the Gunners’ captain again.

Three years ago saw the Switzerland international famously embroiled in a heated exchange with his own fans.

Stripped of the squad’s captaincy following an incident that saw the defensive midfielder firing back at fans who were heckling him, manager Mikel Arteta later opted to hand the armband to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, with Aubameyang now playing for Barcelona after transferring during the January window, the side’s captaincy could very well be back up for grabs and Xhaka has thrown his name into the mix.

Despite appearing, at one point, to be close to leaving London with Jose Mourinho’s Roma heavily linked, a move for the Swiss midfielder failed to materialise, leaving him to continue with Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka to take back Arsenal armband?

Recent months have seen the 29-year-old play a hugely important role for Arteta as the Gunners look to qualify for next season’s Champions League – something which seemed virtually impossible earlier in the campaign.

Speaking recently to Sky Sports about the possibility of reclaiming the side’s armband, Xhaka said: “I will never say never. I was not ready for that again.

“A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it.”

Since joining Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 245 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals along the way.