Saturday afternoon in the Premier League saw Leeds United thumped four-nil against title favourites Manchester City.

Goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were more than enough to down Jesse Marsch’s Whites and ensure all three points would be going back to Manchester.

However, analysing the game on BBC’s Match of the Day later on in the day, pundit Danny Murphy took issue with one Leeds United in particular.

Attacker Rodrigo, who was named in his manager’s starting line-up, endured a tough game and looked to be struggling throughout.

“These are the moments you don’t get very often against the top sides,” Murphy said.

“In the first half, they have quite a few of them. No awareness, don’t even think he knew he was there. Ends up being a poor shot.”

After failing to take a single shot throughout the game, the former Valencia forward was eventually subbed off after 83-minutes, with youngster Sam Greenwood coming on in his place.