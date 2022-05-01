‘He is lazy’ – Sherwood slams Newcastle man after Liverpool defeat

Tim Sherwood has accused Allan Saint-Maximin of putting in a ‘lazy’ performance for Newcastle United in the Magpie’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds won the game with a goal from Naby Keita and were threatened very little throughout the entirety of the match by Eddie Howe’s side.

Just like against Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the ball and that led to Saint-Maximin having only 36 touches in the 90 minutes against the Merseyside club.

Former midfielder Tim Sherwood, speaking to Optus Sport, claimed that laziness played its part in the Frenchman’s sluggish performance who, according to the pundit, frustrated the home support inside St James’s Park.

Sherwood stated: “If it goes in behind, there’s no room [for Newcastle]. The crowd are getting frustrated because Saint-Maximin is getting lazy. They call it lazy.”

Saint-Maximin can be a nightmare to play against on his day but has a tendency to lack consistency in his performances. The Frenchman’s pace is a valuable weapon when playing against teams that play a high line, such as Liverpool, but the forward never made use of that attribute yesterday.