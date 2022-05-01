Highly rated Spanish manager in contention for Premier League jobs

Diego Martínez is a name that many will not recognise in England but is highly regarded in Spanish football after his work with Granada.

The 41-year-old is being linked to the Watford role but has also been sounded out by fellow Premier League side Leeds to take over next season, reports Todofichajes. The Hornets are destined to be relegated to the Championship this season and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will follow or just avoid the drop.

Watford is the bench that we’ll most likely see the Spaniard on next season, as the Yorkshire side have reservations over the 41-year-old’s lack of experience says Todofichajes.

Martinez is a young coach at just 41-years-old but his work at Granada has gained him incredible recognition. The Spaniard took over the role in 2018 and got the side promoted to La Liga that year.

Granada then achieved a 7th-place finish in Martinez’s top-flight debut, which qualified the La Liga side for the Europa League the following season. In that competition, the Nazaríes reached the knockout phases under their young coach but were ultimately knocked out by Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Martinez left upon the expiration of his contract in 2021, in search of a new challenge, which could now be in the English Championship with Watford or possibly, Leeds United.