Tottenham have taken the lead against Leicester City in today’s Premier League clash, with Harry Kane heading in a cross from Son Heung-min.

These two always seem to combine up front for Spurs, and this time it’s Son setting up Kane for the goal as Antonio Conte’s side continue to push for a top four place…

Harry Kane and Son combining for a goal is scripture ?? (Spurs 1-0 Leicester City) #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/zllNkkILi5 — Wyngback Soccer ?? (@wyngback) May 1, 2022

Kane has been on a bit of a goal drought lately, so he’ll be hugely relieved to have finally found the back of the net this afternoon.

Leicester had started well, but their poor set piece defending has let them down, and not for the first time this season.