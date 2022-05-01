League Two side tragically confirm striker has suddenly died aged 45

League Two side Barrow AFC have announced that attacker Neil Campbell has sadly passed away.
The striker, who also played for Doncaster Rovers from 2000 to 2002, scored 65 career goals.
MORE: West Ham vs. Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Nketiah starts, Antonio on bench
Confirming the sad news, a recent statement from the League Two club read: “The club is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of former player Neil Campbell at the age of just 45.
“Campbell scored 27 goals in 76 appearances for The Bluebirds after being signed for the club by Lee Turnbull in 2003.
“Perhaps his most famous goal for Barrow turned out to be the winner in the UniBond Presidents Cup Final at Workington in April 2004.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”