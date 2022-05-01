League Two side tragically confirm striker has suddenly died aged 45

League Two side Barrow AFC have announced that attacker Neil Campbell has sadly passed away.

The striker, who also played for Doncaster Rovers from 2000 to 2002, scored 65 career goals.

MORE: West Ham vs. Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Nketiah starts, Antonio on bench

Confirming the sad news, a recent statement from the League Two club read: “The club is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of former player Neil Campbell at the age of just 45.

“Campbell scored 27 goals in 76 appearances for The Bluebirds after being signed for the club by Lee Turnbull in 2003.