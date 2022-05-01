Former player who loves Barcelona vows to boycott their games if they sign Chelsea misfit

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has made it clear he wouldn’t welcome the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Barcelona.

The pundit admits he’s a big fan of Barca‘s style of play, but says he would refuse to watch their games anymore if they brought in Lukaku to play up front, as he can’t pass and his style of play would be all wrong for the Catalan giants.

Lukaku has had a difficult season at Chelsea and has been linked with Barcelona by Marca, but Cassano is adamant this would not be a good signing for Xavi’s side.

The 39-year-old’s comments seem very harsh considering how good Lukaku was for Inter Milan last season, but he absolutely did not hold back as he gave a brutal assessment of the Lukaku to Barcelona transfer rumours.

Discussing a possible move for the Belgium international on BoboTV, as quoted and translated by Football Italia, Cassano said: “I’m in love with Barca’s philosophy, but if they sign Lukaku I won’t watch a game anymore.

“He can’t play three passes with Chelsea where he has no competition, at Barcelona they play 55 before going for goal, how could he do it?”

Lukaku has just 12 goals in 40 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season, despite scoring 30 in 44 appearances for Inter last term, firing the Nerazzuri to the title in Serie A.