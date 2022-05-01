Erik ten Hag has South American star on list of Manchester United transfer targets

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified Lisandro Martinez as a transfer target for when he takes over at Old Trafford.

The Argentina international has been a key player under Ten Hag at Ajax, and looks like the kind of signing that could give Man Utd a boost in central defence.

It’s been a difficult season for the Red Devils, with Harry Maguire looking low on confidence and perhaps not up to being first choice for such a big club, so it’s not too surprising to see journalist Ekrem Konur claiming that Ten Hag has an eye on Martinez…

The 24-year-old could settle in at United quickly with the help of a manager who knows and trusts him, and it could be a smart strategy to try to make this MUFC team as similar to Ten Hag’s Ajax squad as possible.

United have also been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who used to be a key player at Ajax under Ten Hag…

As well as that, the Daily Mirror have linked Ten Hag with a double raid on Ajax for Antony and Jurrien Timber.

