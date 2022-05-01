Man United ready to discuss £12million pay-off in desperate bid to offload flop

Manchester United are reportedly getting desperate as they seek to offload Anthony Martial this summer.

The French forward is currently on loan at Sevilla after falling out of favour at Old Trafford, but he hasn’t done much to impress during his stint in La Liga either.

It remains to be seen if Sevilla will be ready to make Martial’s move permanent, but it seems that Man Utd are preparing emergency plans as they hope to be able to get the player off their books this summer.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils could be willing to agree to a pay-off as high as £12million to try to shift Martial at the end of this season.

This would be quite something from MUFC, as it shows just how much they don’t want Martial around as he continues to eat into their wage bill without putting in any good performances.

It’s been a while now since we saw the best of Martial, but this is quite the fall from grace for a player who was a real fan-favourite at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

Martial looked an exciting youngster when he first joined United from Monaco back in 2015, but it now looks unlikely that he’s ever going to truly live up to his full potential.