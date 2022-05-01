Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly keeping tabs on Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea.

The England international is only on a surprisingly low wage of £70,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, and current sanctions on the club mean they can’t offer him a new deal, alerting Newcastle and others, according to the Sun.

The report also claims that big names like Liverpool and Manchester City are admirers of Mount, but Newcastle’s wealthy new owners mean they could also be in the running.

Howe is a long-time fan of Mount, with the Sun adding that he previously tried to sign him on loan from the Blues when he was manager of Bournemouth.

Chelsea will surely be hoping their club can complete a takeover soon and ensure Mount’s future is resolved, as it would be a huge blow to lose this talented academy product to one of their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle could be building something exciting at St James’ Park, however, and it would be a major statement of intent if they could lure Mount to the club in the near future.