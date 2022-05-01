Why PL club could sanction surprise sale of Man United & Arsenal transfer target

Wolves could reportedly be ready to cash in on Ruben Neves this summer due to their desire to fund a move for a new striker.

This is according to a report from the Times, who state that Wolves are open to letting Neves go for the right price, which will surely be seen as good news for Manchester United and Arsenal.

Both clubs have recently been linked with the Portugal international by Sky Sports, and there’s no doubt he could do a job for these big clubs.

Neves has shown his quality during his time at Wolves, and his creativity and range of passing would surely make him an asset at the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford.

Arsenal could do with bringing in a better passer of the ball to complement the energetic box-to-box style of Thomas Partey, with Granit Xhaka not really looking up to that kind of more advanced role, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi surely don’t have futures with the Gunners after going out on loan.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will surely make changes under their new manager Erik ten Hag this summer, with Neves possibly ideal to give the club an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Scott McTominay and Fred, while Paul Pogba will probably also need replacing as he’s about to be out of contract.

Both these clubs have been linked to a similar style of midfield player in the form of Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, as per the Daily Star, so this kind of deal looks like it could make sense, and Wolves’ stance would surely make it an easier deal to get done.