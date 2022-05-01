Paul Pogba warned Real Madrid don’t “care” about him and that Man Utd stay could be best option

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been warned that Real Madrid no longer care about signing him, and that staying at Old Trafford may be the best deal for him financially.

The France international is coming towards the end of his contract and has attracted plenty of speculation due to being a free agent this summer, but it’s not yet clear where he might end up next.

Most Man Utd fans probably won’t be too bothered about Pogba leaving after a rather indifferent spell in Manchester, but Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that actually the player himself might now struggle to get big money at another of Europe’s top clubs.

See below as Di Marzio is quoted by Utd Report on Twitter as saying that he’s not sure Real Madrid “care” about him at the moment…

Gianluca Di Marzio: "I don't think they [Real Madrid] care about Paul [Pogba]. Every year the two are linked, but I don't think he's a choice." #mulive [@wettfreunde] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 1, 2022

In the same interview with betting site Wett Freunde, the reporter admitted he wouldn’t rule out the 29-year-old staying at United.

“I’m not so sure that he won’t sign a contract extension,” Di Marzio said.

“It depends on how he imagines his future and his life. Because the contract with Man United is the most lucrative that is offered to him. If he wants the same salary as before, he has to stay in Manchester. He has an enormously high salary at the moment and only United can continue to offer him a similar salary.

“If he thinks to himself: ‘Okay, I’ve made a lot of money in my career, now I want to play at a club I love or where I’ll have a new experience’ but accept half the salary for it, then he has several offers to choose from.”