FC Barcelona are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential summer transfer window deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has endured a difficult season for Man Utd and it makes sense that he could be open to a new challenge, while the Red Devils might also feel it’s time to cash in on him.

According to Todo Fichajes, this possibly points towards Barcelona swooping for Rashford, who would apparently be allowed to leave Old Trafford for around €60million.

This follows Rashford also being linked with Arsenal by Football Insider, but one imagines United would much rather sell the 24-year-old abroad than to one of their top four rivals.

Rashford could undoubtedly have a key role to play at Arsenal, who lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while they also have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to be out of contract this summer.

Barca, meanwhile, are said to be looking at Rashford as an alternative to bigger names like Erling Haaland, according to Todo Fichajes.

Rashford has big potential, even if he’s a long way from someone like Haaland based on his form this season, but Barcelona may feel they could revive his career, just as they’ve done with Aubameyang since he joined in January.