The future of Brentford’s Christian Eriksen is still uncertain and now Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold has shared a promising update on the North London club’s links to its former hero.

Eriksen has been at Brentford since returning to the sport in February after the 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during last year’s Euro 2020.

The Dane played for seven years at Spurs between 2013 and 2020 and as his short-term contract with Brentford ends at the end of the season, a return to play under Antonio Conte seems likely.

[morestories latest}

Speaking in a football.london Q&A, Gold claimed that Eriksen could now be open to joining Spurs this summer.

The journalist stated: “As a free agent he’ll have plenty of interest this summer. I’m told that while he didn’t depart Spurs on the best of terms with the Tottenham hierarchy, he still loves the club and his preference is believed to be to remain in London.

“It’s whether the Dane feels that he should show some loyalty to Brentford for bringing him back into the game or whether the pull of playing for Conte again and Tottenham, where he would be a good fit back in the Italian’s 3-5-2, is more enticing.”