Newcastle United prepare contract talks for 24-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to offer a new contract to midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 24-year-old is coming towards the end of his current deal, making him a free agent this summer, but it seems the Magpies are keen to keep him at St James’ Park.

According to the Times, Newcastle chiefs are preparing to offer Longstaff fresh terms as they hope to avoid losing him on a free at the end of this season.

Despite the club’s new owners targeting so many big names in the transfer market, it seems Longstaff also remains an important part of their long-term plans.

It’s perhaps not ideal that NUFC have left it a bit late with Longstaff here, but fans will surely be hoping this can be resolved quickly.

Longstaff has plenty of potential and seems like someone with a role to play after showing improvement under Eddie Howe.

