Southampton star a surprise option to replace £84m striker at Serie A club

The future of Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen is up in the air and it looks likely that the Nigerian international could be on his way out of Naples this summer.

The Serie A side will look for £84million for the striker and his situation is being watched by many big clubs, which includes Manchester United reports the Express.

To replace him Napoli have gone for the sell high and buy low option, and have identified Southampton’s Armando Broja as a possible replacement, who has already received the backing of the Italian side’s board and manager Luciano Spalletti reports Todofichajes.

Broja is currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea and has impressed this season in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side. The Albanian international has scored nine goals this season for the Saints and was incredible throughout December and January of this season.

The 21-year-old is still very raw but has plenty of room to develop in the coming years. This would be a long-term signing for Napoli and its fruits could be seen in the near future.

Broja is contracted to Chelsea until 2026 but the Blues would agree to let him go out on loan again or to sell the 21-year-old. His market value is around €18million according to Todofichajes but Napoli will certainly be looking to negotiate with the London club for a better deal.