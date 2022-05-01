Spurs vs. Leicester City confirmed line-ups: Kulusevski and Vardy both benched

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City are in the process of preparing for a tough away Premier League fixture against Antonio Conte’s surging Tottenham Hotspur.

With the Foxes down in 11th place, Sunday’s game offers little incentive for the boys in blue.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, who are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League, will need very little motivation as they look to pip bitter-rivals Arsenal to what to looks to be the final Champions League spot.

A win on Sunday for Conte’s Lilywhites will see them leapfrog Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and move into fourth spot.

The Foxes will come into this one off the back of a hard-fought mid-week Europa Conference League knockout tie against Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Although Rodgers’ men put in a great performance and took a well-deserved 1-1 draw from the first leg, questions over the squad’s durability and fitness will surely be raised.

Looking to capitalise on his opponent’s possible fatigue, Conte will be determined to see his side take all three points as the race for the top four looks to be heading the whole way – just like the race for the title between Manchester City and Liverpool does.

Ahead of the important tie, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m (UK time), both sides have named their starting 11s.

