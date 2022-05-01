Erik ten Hag could hand surprise lifeline to Manchester United misfit

Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard could reportedly be handed a lifeline at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils will be led by Ten Hag next season after a hugely disappointing 2021/22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag looks an exciting appointment to give Man Utd a fresh start this summer, but it could also mean keeping faith in a long-serving player in the form of Lingard, according to the Sun.

This would be pretty surprising, however, with Lingard long being out of favour at United and heading towards the end of his contract this summer.

Lingard did, however, look pretty impressive on loan at West Ham last season, so it perhaps makes sense that Ten Hag views him as someone who could perhaps have more of a role to play than he has in recent times.

The report adds that Ten Hag’s arrival also looks like being good news for Marcus Rashford, whose future has been in some doubt recently.

Rashford has been linked with Arsenal by Football Insider and with Barcelona by Todo Fichajes after an underwhelming season at Old Trafford.