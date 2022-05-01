Thomas Tuchel explains reason for not using Romelu Lukaku during Everton defeat

Chelsea was beaten one-nil during Sunday’s Premier League match at Goodison Park.

The Blues, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, would have been feeling confident about the prospect of facing Frank Lampard’s relegation-threatened Everton.

Coming into the game, the Toffees found themselves in 18th place and with just a handful of games left, it was vital for the Merseyside club to take something away from their home ground.

Knowing just how important this weekend’s tie was, Everton’s squad did not disappoint and following a single goal from South American forward Richarlison, the Toffees have given themselves a great chance to claw their way to survival.

Why Tuchel didn’t bring on Lukaku for Chelsea

However, while fans of the Toffees are understandably jubilant, the Chelsea faithful were left to wonder why £102m striker Romelu Lukaku did not feature, at all.

Named on the bench by Tuchel, with the side trailing one-nil for the majority of the second half, it was expected that the commanding Belgian would be introduced.

That wasn’t the case though with the German tactician opting against bringing on the former Inter Milan forward.

Speaking about his decision to snub Lukaku, Tuchel, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I didn’t bring on Lukaku because we brought Jorginho off. We only had three changes.”