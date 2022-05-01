Transfer journalist states that Juventus are targeting Arsenal star

Transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus are targeting Arsenal centre-back, Gabriel, this summer as the Serie A giants look to strengthen their defence.

The Italian side are set to lose long-term servant Giorgio Chiellini this summer and it could be the Brazilain who takes his place in Max Allegri’s backline, but it will not be an easy transfer to complete.

Gabriel has a contract with the Gunners until 2025 and therefore a potential transfer would cost the Old Lady a pretty penny, as the London side would be looking to recuperate the reported £27million they paid Lille in 2020 at a minimum.

The 24-year-old is an integral part of Arteta’s side and has formed a solid partnership with Ben White this season, and therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Spanish coach will want to see that pairing broken up, no matter the fee Juventus offer.

It is easy to see why the Serie A giants want the Brazilian defender; as he is fast, is good with the ball at his feet and can play through the lines, and has proven to be a threat from set-pieces during his time in North London.

This would be a great signing for Juventus as the 24-year-old will only get better, but with such a long contract at Arsenal and an important role in Arteta’s team, their chances of securing the defender’s signature are very slim.