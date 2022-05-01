(Video) Arsenal defender scores first Premier League goal vs. West Ham

Arsenal has taken the lead against rivals West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coming into the game, Mikel Arteta, who watched Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City earlier in the day, would have known that anything less than a win would seriously harm his side’s top-four hopes.

Despite the pressure though, the Gunners have got off to a great start.

Defender Rob Holding has opened the game’s scoring from a corner – a goal that is his first in the Premier League.