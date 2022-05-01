(Video) Arsenal defender scores first Premier League goal vs. West Ham

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal has taken the lead against rivals West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coming into the game, Mikel Arteta, who watched Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City earlier in the day, would have known that anything less than a win would seriously harm his side’s top-four hopes.

MORE: West Ham vs. Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Nketiah starts, Antonio on bench

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel explains reason for not using Romelu Lukaku during Everton defeat
(Video) Everton fan hides ball from Chelsea’s Reece James
League Two side tragically confirm striker has suddenly died aged 45

Despite the pressure though, the Gunners have got off to a great start.

Defender Rob Holding has opened the game’s scoring from a corner – a goal that is his first in the Premier League.

More Stories Rob Holding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.