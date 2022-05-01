(Video) Chelsea midfielder admits squad were woken by Everton fans’ fireworks

Chelsea, who are preparing to take on Everton in Sunday’s hugely important Premier League game, saw their opponent’s fanbase deploy some rather sneaky tactics overnight.

Everton is in a world of trouble and failure to improve on their 18th position will see them relegated to the Championship.

Clearly doing all they can to disrupt Sunday’s opponent’s pre-match preparations, Toffees fans were spotted letting off fireworks overnight outside the Blues’ team hotel in Merseyside.

Speaking before the tie, midfielder Joringho admitted that the squad were woken up by the loud bangs.

Whether the Blues’ lack of sleep will affect the outcome of this weekend’s blockbuster encounter at Goodison Park remains to be seen.

