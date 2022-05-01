(Video) Conte’s superb reaction to Son’s stunning goal vs. Leicester was every Spurs fan

Tottenham Hotspur thumped Leicester city 3-1 during Sunday’s earlier Premier League kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites raced to victory in a result that saw them keep pace with rivals Arsenal in the race for the top-four.

Goals from Harry Kane and a brace from Son Heung-min were more than enough to down Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

However, despite the four goals on display, Son’s second was easily the pick of the bunch.

Curling the ball into the top of the net from way outside of the area, the South Korean’s strike will certainly take some beating when it comes to May’s ‘Goal of the Month’.

In fact, so impressive was the attacker’s effort that Conte’s reaction was caught on camera and it perfectly captures exactly how every Spurs fan would have been feeling at the time.