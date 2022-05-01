(Video) Everton fan hides ball from Chelsea’s Reece James

After watching his side go one-nil up against Chelsea and with the game entering its final stages, one sneaky Everton fan decided to hide the ball from full-back Reece James.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, who travelled to Goodison Park for a Premier League clash on Sunday against Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton, would have felt confident his side could take all three points.

However, following a single goal from Brazil attacker Richarlison just after the half-time break, the Toffees secured a truly massive three points in their race for survival.

With seven minutes added on at the end of the match, Everton naturally did their best to close out the game.

One fan took it upon himself to waste even more time though and even managed to fool Chelsea’s James in the process.

FT: Everton 1-0 Chelsea Pictures from SkySports pic.twitter.com/2zLU7tGBkD — fanatix (@therealfanatix) May 1, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports