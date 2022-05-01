Video: Everton’s Yerry Mina embarrasses himself in hilarious moment with Kai Havertz

Everton received a huge boost in their bid to avoid the drop today beating Chelsea 1-0 at an emotional Goodison Park.

The game was full of incidents, both good and bad, and one of the more harmful ones was Yerry Mina’s moment with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, which can be seen below.

The 27-year-old decided to play the tough guy and intimate the young German, who responded by pushing the 6ft5 defender. The Colombian international then jumps on the floor, contradicting the image he was trying to portray just seconds before.

It is fair to say that Mina embarrassed himself here, as the whole incident was simply pointless – although the Chelsea man did get a yellow.