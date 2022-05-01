Video: Gabriel heads in crucial goal for Arsenal in top four race

Arsenal are back in front at the London Stadium after defender Gabriel headed in a second to make it 2-1 to the Gunners.
The move started from a corner kick from Bukayo Saka, which eventually found its way to winger Gabriel Martinelli, who then found an unmarked Gabriel at the back post for a free header, which can be seen below.
Arsenal were coming into this match under pressure after Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-1 earlier in the day. This could be a huge goal for Arteta’s side as they now move into fourth.
It's a day for the centre-backs! ?
Gabriel joins Holding on the scoresheet to put Arsenal back in front ?? pic.twitter.com/dsZv3aGNeT
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022