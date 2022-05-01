(Video) Goodison Park rocking after Richarlison cooly opens scoring vs. Chelsea

Everton attacker Richarlison has scored a massive goal against Chelsea.

The Toffees, led by manager Frank Lampard, came into Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Goodison Park in the relegation zone.

Although a win this weekend for Merseyside Blues will not lift them out of the bottom three, with Leeds United, who are in 17th place, having played one game more, three points would be a major boost for Lampard’s men.

During what has so far been a tense and fiery encounter, Brazilian forward Richarlison has broken the game’s deadlock just after the half-time break.

How important will this strike prove to be come the end of the season? – Let us know where you think Everton will finish in the comments.

