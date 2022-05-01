(Video) Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham equaliser just six minutes after Arsenal take lead

West Ham’s main man has done it again.

Winger Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a fine campaign and after equalising against rivals Arsenal, is showing no signs of slowing down.

After watching centre-back Rob Holding open the game’s scoring just shy of the half-time break, the Hammers, through Bowen, managed to drag themselves level just six minutes later.

Arsenal’s lead lasted only six minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/Us1PADHbF7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

The winger’s latest strike now sees him boast 10 goals, as well as 10 assists in the Premier League, so far this season.