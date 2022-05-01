(Video) Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham equaliser just six minutes after Arsenal take lead

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
West Ham’s main man has done it again.

Winger Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a fine campaign and after equalising against rivals Arsenal, is showing no signs of slowing down.

After watching centre-back Rob Holding open the game’s scoring just shy of the half-time break, the Hammers, through Bowen, managed to drag themselves level just six minutes later.

The winger’s latest strike now sees him boast 10 goals, as well as 10 assists in the Premier League, so far this season.

