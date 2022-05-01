(Video) Phenomenal Jordan Pickford produces contender for ‘Save of the Season’ vs. Chelsea

Jordan Pickford could have just kept Everton in the Premier League.

The England number one, who is in action on Sunday afternoon against top four contenders Chelsea, has just produced arguably the best save of the season, so far.

The talented shot-stopper, who witnessed teammate Richarlison open the game’s scoring just after the half-time break, was called into action just minutes later.

Facing a strike from Mason Mount and then Cesar Azpilicueta, the former Sunderland keeper somehow managed to keep both efforts out.

Remarkable.

