West Ham vs. Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Nketiah starts, Antonio on bench

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Despite the majority of David Moyes’ focus likely to be on facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League’s semi-final next week, West Ham is still in with a chance of qualifying for the competition next season through their Premier League finishing position.

Currently, in the process of preparing for a tense London derby against rivals Arsenal, Moyes’ Hammers will certainly want to take something away from the London Stadium.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will know that if they’re to reclaim the fourth spot from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, all three points will be the minimum that is required on Sunday afternoon.

With Tottenham Hotspur in action earlier in the day against Leicester City and winning two-nil at the time of writing, it is virtually a given that in order to leapfrog Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, Arteta’s men will need to come up with the goods.

Ahead of what is set to be a hugely competitive encounter in the country’s capital at 4.30 p.m (UK time), both sides have confirmed their starting 11s.

West Ham:

Arsenal:

