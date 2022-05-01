Youri Tielemans informs friends of summer transfer preference

Out of all the players at Leicester City, midfielder Youri Tielemans looks to be the strongest candidate to move on this summer.

The talented 24-year-old, who arrived from Monaco in 2019, has gone on to cement himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent central midfielders.

Best known for his technical ability, passing range and tenacious defending, the Belgium international certainly appears to be heading towards a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo eyed by former club as Man United future cast into serious doubt

Rumoured to be wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, the latest club to register their interest in the 24-year-old is Real Madrid.

Youri Tielemans to Real Madrid?

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who has claimed Carlo Ancelotti’s La Liga winners would like to reinforce their midfield in time for next season and the Italian believes Tielemans is the right man for the job.

?? Infos #mercato: ?? Alors qu’il devrait quitter #LeicesterCity cet été, Youri #Tielemans aurait confié à son entourage sa préférence pour un départ vers l’Espagne. Le #RealMadrid, intéressé, pourrait se positionner concrètement dans les prochaines semaines… À suivre. #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/i2g5BPT6p6 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 1, 2022

Los Blancos have also understood to have been handed a boost with the industrious midfielder telling friends his preference would be to play in Spain’s top flight.

Speaking at the beginning of the year about the possibility of Tielemans moving on at the end of the season, Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers hinted a transfer could be on the cards.

“He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

“I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.