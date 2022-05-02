AC Milan look set to make Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez their top transfer target this summer.

Mahrez’s contract expires in June 2023, so the next few months are crucial in deciding his future at the club. At the age of 31, Pep Guardiola could decide to sell the Algerian to build for the future.

According to Tuttosport, via Milan News, AC Milan are set to attempt to bring Mahrez to Italy this summer, with their potential new owners promising to spend big in the upcoming window.

The 31-year-old has had an impressive season so far, managing 11 league goals. With the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and even Cole Palmer yet to hit their prime, Manchester City can sell Mahrez without it damaging their squad too much.

Manchester City are expected to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to the Daily Express, and bringing in a centre forward will mean Guardiola won’t be forced to use the likes of Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Jack Grealish in false nine roles.

Guardiola won’t necessarily have to bring in a direct replacement for Mahrez if Haaland does arrive, as the aforementioned players can all operate anywhere across the front line.