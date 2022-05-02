Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham for transfer of pacey wide-man

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Adama Traore this summer.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Barca from Wolves, and it is not yet clear what lies ahead for him next season.

Traore hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at the Nou Camp, and now Todo Fichajes claim Atletico Madrid have joined Tottenham and other Premier League clubs as his main suitors for the summer.

Spurs would do well to bring in new attacking players this summer, but in truth they could probably do better than Traore.

The 26-year-old has his qualities, with his pace and strength certainly making him a handful for defenders at times, but he’s often lacked that end product and consistency to really make as much of an impact as he could.

In a way it’s surprising to see big clubs like Tottenham and Atletico continuing to chase Traore after his underwhelming spell at Barcelona this season.

Even Wolves will probably be keen to get him off their books now, or else risk his value dropping in the near future.