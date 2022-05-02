Arsenal have enquired about the possibility of signing 19-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna.

Kieran Tierney recently suffered an injury which has ruled him out for the season, and the jury is still out on Nuno Tavares who has failed to impress when deputising in his place.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new left-back to rival Tierney this summer, and one man on Mikel Arteta’s list is another Scotsman.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, via Viola News, Arsenal have begun negotiations with Bologna over a potential move. The Italian club reportedly want around €20m for the 19-year-old, who has become a regular for them since signing from Hearts.

Hickey signed for Bologna for a fee of around £1.5m in 2020, according to Sky Sports. The report also says that AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Celtic were interested in the highly-rated youngster.

Tierney has missed a total of 48 games across six different injuries since arriving at Arsenal, so signing a competent left-back to replace him when he gets injured would be a smart move from Arteta.

Tavares is still only young and has shown signs of being a capable left-back, but if Arteta isn’t prepared to wait, then a player like Hickey who has already established himself as a first-team player at Bologna could be an excellent signing for Arsenal.