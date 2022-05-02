Arsenal have reportedly tied down Khayon Edwards to a long-term deal amid interest from Chelsea.

Edwards has scored 16 goals in as many games for the Arsenal U18s in the youth version of the Premier League, so understandably the club want to tie him down to a new deal.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea were showing an interest in Edwards, but Arsenal have now extended his current deal. His contract was due to expire in the next few months, but he has now signed a new contract until 2025.

Mikel Arteta has been giving youngsters a chance this season and that may have been a key reason for Edwards to sign a new deal. A lot of youngsters find it difficult to find a pathway to the first team, especially with the vast amounts of money being pumped into the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Often clubs will choose to spend big on talented players, rather than be patient and try and develop some of the youngsters coming through the academy.

Edwards is still only 18-years-old, so it’s unlikely he will be getting a first-team chance anytime soon. However, if he continues to develop and get more minutes for the youth teams, there’s no reason he can’t make the step up like Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.