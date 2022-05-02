Barcelona remain confident of signing Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta despite him recently signing a contract extension.

Chelsea inserted a clause in Azpilicueta’s contract which allowed them to add an additional year to his current deal. This means Barcelona are unable to sign him on a free transfer, but they could sign the Spaniard in the coming months.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona remain confident of signing Azpilicueta, as well as Andreas Christensen. The deal for Christensen could be a little more straightforward due to him not signing an extension from the club, but Barcelona will have to pay for Azpilicueta.

The report also states that the imminent departure of Antonio Rudiger has upset a lot of the Chelsea players due to his presence in the dressing room, so letting the club captain go in addition to Rudiger is bound to have a knock-on effect.

Some of the Chelsea players want convincing about the future, with key players set to leave and the uncertainty surrounding the ownership.

The London club have started to go through a poor spell on the pitch, only winning one of the last four. Last weekend’s loss to Everton has led to many fans on social media questioning the manager and players.