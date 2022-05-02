Chelsea defenders accused by pundit of having “switched off” in recent games, videos show he’s got a point…

Chelsea are not having a great end to the season, with the Blues suffering a tame 1-0 defeat away to relegation strugglers Everton in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Richarlison may have done well to put Cesar Azpilicueta under pressure before scoring the winning goal, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen the Blues defence make these glaring errors leading to goals.

While Azpilicueta was at fault for this goal, it was Andreas Christensen who made a similar error that allowed Eddie Nketiah to open the scoring for Arsenal in their recent 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge, as you can see in the clip below…

Gary Neville tweeted that he keeps seeing Chelsea do this recently, saying they’ve “switched off” towards the end of this season.

Judging by the Azpilicueta and Christensen errors, he’s got a point, and it’s a real worry for CFC fans.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started the season as one of the favourites for the title, but they’ve now fallen a long way behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea are now 16 points behind Liverpool in second, and may even lose their grip on third place as Arsenal are now only three points behind them.

While there has been a lot going on off the pitch regarding Roman Abramovich and the club ownership, these players seem to have let it distract them too much as they limp towards the finishing line this term.

