West Ham United would reportedly face financial ruin if they were to give Declan Rice the kind of money that would most likely be on offer to him with a transfer to Manchester United.

This is according to a report from ESPN, who analyse Rice’s situation going into the summer, with Man Utd looking in a good position to try to get a deal done.

ESPN suggest that the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are unlikely to be in the running for Rice this year, which could give the Red Devils the edge in the race for the England international.

Still, there are issues there, with United not the force they once were, so it remains to be seen if Rice could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford right now.

In terms of money, however, the 23-year-old could supposedly triple or even quadruple his wages if he joins MUFC, which isn’t really an option for West Ham.

The report states this could ruin the Hammers financially, meaning they could soon be under pressure to sell if they cannot reach an agreement over a new contract for their star player.