West Ham star Declan Rice and Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah clashed towards the end of yesterday’s Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

Arsenal ended up winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes, but things got a little bad-tempered in the closing stages.

Watch below as Rice and Nketiah had to be separated, with the Hammers midfielder looking particularly angry, though it’s not entirely clear why…

Rice saying who tf are you to a guy he’s known since he was 9? pic.twitter.com/49qDkWOKwl — CK (@CKftbl) May 1, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal earned an important three points to put them in pole position to finish in the top four, though West Ham have long been out of the running, despite another strong campaign under David Moyes.