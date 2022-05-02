Video: Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah square up towards the end of West Ham-Arsenal clash

West Ham star Declan Rice and Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah clashed towards the end of yesterday’s Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

Arsenal ended up winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes, but things got a little bad-tempered in the closing stages.

Watch below as Rice and Nketiah had to be separated, with the Hammers midfielder looking particularly angry, though it’s not entirely clear why…

Arsenal earned an important three points to put them in pole position to finish in the top four, though West Ham have long been out of the running, despite another strong campaign under David Moyes.

