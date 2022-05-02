Everton could miss Richarlison for crucial relegation battle run-in as he’s investigated by FA

Everton are reportedly facing a worry over Richarlison as he’s investigated by the FA for throwing a flare into the crowd at Goodison Park yesterday.

The Brazil international scored what ended up being the winning goal against Chelsea in a hugely important game yesterday, and he got a bit carried away with his celebration as he seemed to lob a lit flare back into the stands.

According to the Daily Mirror, Richarlison could now be punished with a three-match ban, which is really the last thing that Toffees manager Frank Lampard needs right now as his side face a battle for survival near the bottom of the Premier League.

Everton’s win over Chelsea has given the club a huge boost, but it won’t be easy for the Merseysiders in their final few games if they’re without such an important player.

Richarlison really should have known better, though it’s also perhaps not too surprising that he lost his head a bit in what was an emotionally-charged atmosphere at Goodison.