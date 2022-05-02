CL giants aiming to hold talks with Arsenal over transfer of key player

Arsenal are reportedly facing fresh transfer interest in key defender Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of the summer.

The Brazilian centre-back has been an important player for Arsenal since joining them from Lille last season, and his performances recently saw him linked as a target for Barcelona by ESPN.

It now seems Juventus are also very interested in Gabriel, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the Serie A giants are aiming to enter into talks over a potential deal.

Di Marzio’s report adds that Juve are aware that there could also be a useful factor in their favour, with Arsenal known to be interested in signing Arthur Melo from them.

Most Gunners fans, however, would surely not see that kind of exchange deal as good business, with Gabriel far too important to Mikel Arteta’s defence.

The 24-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Ben White this season, and is young enough that he can probably still keep on improving in years to come.

That will make him an attractive option for the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, but if Arsenal are serious about becoming title challengers again, they can’t be losing players like this.