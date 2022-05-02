Liverpool offer new contract to star described by ex-Red as “crazy” signing

Liverpool have reportedly offered a new contract to veteran midfielder James Milner.

The Reds seem keen to keep 36-year-old for another year, and have moved to offer him an extension to his stay at Anfield, according to the Telegraph.

This looks like a good move by Liverpool, with Milner remaining a hugely important squad player in Jurgen Klopp’s side, bringing work rate and experience to this team.

Milner has truly ended up being an inspired signing since he joined on a free from rivals Manchester City back in 2015, and this potential new contract would certainly go down well with the club’s fans.

Former Liverpool star Michael Thomas is also a big fan of Milner, recently telling CaughtOffside that he was a “crazy” bargain on a free and that he should definitely stay at the club a bit longer.

“James Milner should 100% get another year at the club,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He comes in and never plays a bad game. One of the most reliable players I’ve seen in any position you need to deploy him. He is good for cover and to have around the dressing room.

“Whether he would be open to that as he will probably get less minutes than this season, so I am not sure.

“He has been a great servant to the club and to get a player of that ilk for free is crazy.”