Liverpool planning statement transfer for summer 2023, could be good news for Man Utd

Liverpool are reportedly planning a major transfer move for the summer of 2023, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham one of their top targets.

The England international has been a big hit in his time in the Bundesliga, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him return to English football at some point in his career.

Liverpool are thought to be interested in revamping their midfield, but ESPN claim they’re more likely to wait to try to sign Bellingham in 2023 than try a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice this year.

The report adds that Manchester United could benefit from this, as it leaves them with a lack of rivals for Rice this summer.

ESPN state that Manchester City also have other priorities in the transfer market, while the current uncertainty at Chelsea could harm their chances of landing the 23-year-old Hammers ace.

Rice looks ideal for United’s needs right now, but some Liverpool fans might be disappointed if their club don’t try moving for him.

Rice is clearly an elite talent and has the bonus of being proven at Premier League level, whereas Bellingham might need a bit more time to settle in, even if he’s another exciting talent who looks just right for Jurgen Klopp’s side.