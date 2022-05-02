Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany has spoken out on the transfer rumours linking his club with a potential swoop for Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is enjoying another superb season, having scored 49 goals in 44 games in all competitions so far, following on from 48 in 40 matches last term, and 55 in 47 appearances that fired Bayern to the treble the year before that.

Barcelona couldn’t really wish for a better replacement for the legendary Lionel Messi, but for the time being Alemany insists there have been no talks over a deal for Lewandowski.

When asked about the Lewandowski transfer rumours, Alemany told Movistar, as quoted by Goal: “There was no meeting with Lewandowski’s agent. Also, I don’t like to speak about the negotiations process – it’s something private.

“We don’t like to discuss players who are under contract with other clubs”.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Bayern would surely do well to ensure they tie their star player down to a new contract.

Lewandowski has just one more year on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, but it’s hard to imagine how his club could realistically find a replacement for him if he were to leave.