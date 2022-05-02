Newcastle set to announce new appointment with Howe’s approval

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Liam Mason from Blackburn Rovers.

The coach has been working as head of of athletic performance at Ewood Park and is now set to be snapped up to link up with Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

The Magpies have been under new ownership since earlier this season, and it’s brought about a host of changes at St James’ Park.

Howe was quickly brought in to replace Steve Bruce as manager, and the club invested in some big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer window.

Now The Athletic claim that Howe is making further changes to the team at NUFC by bringing in Mason.

Mason has impressed in his role at Blackburn and looks a smart appointment to help continue this quiet revolution happening at Newcastle.