Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly interested in a transfer move for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international wants to leave Old Trafford for first-team football after falling out of favour at Man Utd in recent years, and it could be that a move to Italy is the most likely next step for him, according to ESPN.

This follows a surprise claim from the Sun that Lingard could get a fresh chance at United under new manager Erik ten Hag when he takes over ahead of next season.

It seems, however, that Lingard will look to move on instead, and it would be interesting to see what the 29-year-old could achieve with a fresh start in a new league.

Lingard looked superb during his time out on loan at West Ham last season, but it hasn’t helped him get back into the United side on a regular basis.

It now surely makes sense for Lingard to leave, and he could have what it takes to make an impact for big clubs like Juve and Milan.

Lingard has been at United for his entire career so far, apart from several loan spells, and some fans will surely be disappointed to see this homegrown talent leaving without being given more of a chance in the last couple of seasons.