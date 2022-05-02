Manchester United are reportedly confident that they will get a free run at the potential transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice this summer.

The England international has been a world class performer for the Hammers in recent times, and it makes sense that the Red Devils would want to add a superb young talent like this to their squad.

According to ESPN, Man Utd have already compared Rice to Paul Ince, another quality all-rounder in midfield who moved from Upton Park to Old Trafford in 1989 before going on to have a hugely influential career under Sir Alex Ferguson.

It would certainly be a boost if Rice could have a similar impact at United, and it does seem like a good summer to be prioritising the 23-year-old.

ESPN note that MUFC may be alone in targeting a top midfield signing this year, with Manchester City focusing their efforts on a top attacking player, while Chelsea are currently facing an uncertain future as sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich looks to sell the club.

The report adds that Liverpool may soon look to rebuild their midfield, but will most likely wait until 2023 to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.